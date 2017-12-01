Russian Politics & Diplomacy
All teams except Peru choose training bases for 2018 FIFA World Cup — Russian deputy PM

Sport
December 01, 10:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The 2018 World Cup Final Draw will take place at Moscow’s State Kremlin Palace on December 1

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. All teams qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, except Peru, have chosen their training bases, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Local Organizing Committee Chairman Vitaly Mutko said in an interview with TASS.

Several teams have already made official announcements concerning their training bases. For instance, Brazil will train in Sochi, Sweden chose Gelendzhik, France decided on Istra (Moscow region), while Saudi Arabia has chosen Grozny, the capital of Chechnya.

"As many as 31 teams out of 32 have chosen their bases. Team Peru has qualified for the World Cup just recently so they have not made a decision yet. I think, they will visit the country for the Final Draw and consider various options. I suppose after the Final Draw some teams may change training grounds for geographical reasons," the Russian deputy prime minister said.

"Most of the training bases to choose from are located in the Moscow region, almost all of the regional bases are going to be used. Besides, bases near St. Petersburg are also available. The southern bases, located in Sochi, Gelendzhik and Anapa, are rather popular. Some teams say they would like to stay in Kislovodsk and Zheleznovodsk, which are in the Stavropol region," Mutko added.

The 2018 World Cup Final Draw will take place at Moscow’s State Kremlin Palace on December 1.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15, 2018, in 11 Russian cities - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Samara, Sochi and Rostov-on-Don.

The 32 teams that qualified for the World Cup include host Russia, Belgium, Germany, England, Spain, Poland, Iceland, Serbia, France, Portugal, Switzerland, Croatia, Denmark and Sweden (Europe); Brazil, Uruguay, Colombia, Argentina and Peru (South America); Mexico, Costa Rica and Panama (North America); Australia, Iran, Japan, South Korea and Saudi Arabia (Asia); Nigeria, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal (Africa).

Topics
FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
