Putin to attend 2018 World Cup Final Draw

Sport
November 30, 16:38 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Before the Final Draw, Putin will hold a meeting with world football stars

© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the Final Draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup on December 1, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

"The event scheduled to be held at the State Kremlin Palace will be attended by more than 1,300 guests, including managers from 30 out of 32 national teams that will participate in the World Cup. Once the Final Draw is complete, all teams will discover their group-stage opponents and the schedule of the first 48 matches will be announced," the statement reads.

Read also
Ivan Urgant

Russian TV celebrity to host 2018 World Cup Final Draw show

Before the Final Draw, Putin will hold a meeting with world football stars visiting Moscow for the event, including Cafu, Fabio Cannavaro, Diego Maradona and Nikita Simonyan to name a few.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15, 2018, in 11 Russian cities - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Samara, Sochi and Rostov-on-Don.

The 32 teams that qualified for the World Cup include host Russia, Belgium, Germany, England, Spain, Poland, Iceland, Serbia, France, Portugal, Switzerland, Croatia, Denmark and Sweden (Europe); Brazil, Uruguay, Colombia, Argentina and Peru (South America); Mexico, Costa Rica and Panama (North America); Australia, Iran, Japan, South Korea and Saudi Arabia (Asia); Nigeria, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal (Africa).

Topics
FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
