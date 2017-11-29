Russian TV celebrity to host 2018 World Cup Final Draw show

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Russian TV celebrity and actor Ivan Urgant has been chosen to host the show of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final Draw, the FIFA press service said on Wednesday.

The Final Draw will take place in Moscow’s State Kremlin Palace at 18.00 local time on 1 December. Russian pop singer Alsou and renowned stage and screen singer Larisa Dolina are expected to perform in unique compositions written specially for the Final Draw.

The show director, Felix Mikhailov, promises to capture a scale of emotion, the growing anticipation and the beauty of Russia as the host country in the performance.

“Of course, we will expand on the ideas first used for the Preliminary Draw in this ceremony as well that of a dream: the dream to be strong and win,” the director said. “A child’s dream of walking the path from teenager to a legend of world football shall become a reality. For example, in one scene our youngster will ‘meet’ some of the greatest footballers in history, like Lev Yashin, Pele and Diego Maradona.”

“The football stars on the stage and in the audience, along with renowned performers of stage, jazz and opera also present, will reinforce the slogan of the ceremony: ‘Where the stars align’,” Mikhailov said.

“Former England striker and 1986 adidas Golden Boot winner Gary Lineker will be conducting the draw itself, accompanied by Russian sports journalist Maria Komandnaya. The pair will be assisted by a team of former World Cup winners and football legends from the past,” FIFA said.

The draw show will be attended by President of the Russian Football Union Nikita Simonyan, former football players Maradona of Argentina, Fabio Cannavaro of Italy, Laurent Blanc of France, Gordon Banks of the UK, Cafu of Brazil, Carles Puyol of Spain, Diego Forlan of Uruguay and Miroslav Klose of Germany.

After successfully hosting the FIFA Confederations Cup this summer, Russia is now in full-swing preparations to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.