FIFA president expects great atmosphere at 2018 World Cup in Russia

Sport
November 27, 13:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Infantino also said that the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia "will change perceptions"

FIFA President Gianni Infantino

FIFA President Gianni Infantino

© AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Football fans will be able to enjoy a peaceful atmosphere at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, President of the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) Gianni Infantino said, as cited by the tournament’s press service.

"We expect a great atmosphere in Russia next summer," he said. "The world will discover a country which is open which is welcoming, which is warm, which loves to party and to enjoy and to celebrate football. We are expecting smooth operations," Infantino added.

He mentioned the Confederation Cup hosted by Russia, saying that "the whole event was run in a very peaceful and smooth way and together with the authorities we are sure that everything is organized so that the fans can enjoy in a peaceful way," the FIFA president pointed out. "The authorities are putting 200% of their effort to make sure that this happens, and it will happen," he said.

"We expect great fan fests," Infantino went on to say. "In each of the host cities there will be a dedicated space for the FIFA fan fest, where all who want to enjoy the matches outside of the stadium can do it with families, boys, girls, grandfathers, grandmothers, their friends. It’s a place where you can celebrate Russia and you can celebrate football in a safe and secure environment," he said.

Infantino also said that the 2018 FIFA World Cup "in Russia to change perceptions."

"All of us have a perception of a country, and when it comes for Russia as well. And as it happened in the past with other hosts, I’m sure that this World Cup will change the way in which the world is looking at Russia," the FIFA president noted.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15, 2018, in 11 Russian cities - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Samara, Sochi and Rostov-on-Don.

All the 32 teams have qualified for the World Cup, which include host Russia, Belgium, Germany, England, Spain, Poland, Iceland, Serbia, France, Portugal, Switzerland, Croatia, Denmark and Sweden (Europe); Brazil, Uruguay, Colombia, Argentina and Peru (South America); Mexico, Costa Rica and Panama (North America); Australia, Iran, Japan, South Korea and Saudi Arabia (Asia); Nigeria, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal (Africa).

