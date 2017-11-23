Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World Curling Federation has no doping claims against Russian curler

Sport
November 23, 14:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Former head of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory Grigory Rodchenkov said that Galkina had tested positive in 2014

Read also

FIFA: No proof of anti-doping violations in Russian football

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. The World Curling Federation is not investigating possible doping violations by Russian curler Ekaterina Galkina, President of the Russian Curling Federation Dmitry Svishchev told TASS

Inside the Games earlier reported that Galkina had been suspected of anti-doping violations. According to the web portal, the athlete is being investigated, as her name was mentioned in the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)-commissioned McLaren Report. Former head of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory Grigory Rodchenkov said that Galkina had tested positive at a meeting in Novogorsk on January 6, 2014.

"Inside the Games wrote unverified information, not corroborated by any evidence. We filed an application with the federation based on this article and got an answer. To date, the international federation has not reported the surname to anyone. No official claims whatsoever, to Galkina, or the Russian Curling Federation exist," Svishchev stated.

