Former WBO light welterweight champion joins Putin Team

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Former WBO light welterweight champion Ruslan Provodnikov has joined the Putin Team public movement, the boxer wrote on his Instagram page.

"I would like to join by fellow athletes Alexander Ovechkin and Evgeni Malkin in supporting our Head of State, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. To be part of Team Putin, is an honor," Provodnikov wrote.

On November 2, Russian ice hockey star Alexander Ovechkin, who plays for the national team and the Washington Capitals of the National Hockey League, wrote on Instagram that he was creating a new public movement calling it the Putin Team.

According to Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin, on the whole, welcomes Ovechkin’s plan to support President Vladimir Putin by creating a public movement.

Earlier, Russian rhythmic gymnastics team headed by President of the national Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation Irina Viner-Usmanova, ice hockey stars Ilya Kovalchuk (SKA St. Petersburg) and Evgeni Malkin (Pittsburgh Penguins), former coach of the national football team and member of the State Duma (lower house of parliament) Valery Gazzayev, chess grandmaster Sergei Karjakin and two-time Olympic pole vault champion Yelena Isinbayeva had already joined the Putin Team movement.

Most Russians (68%) back the idea put forward by ice hockey star Alexander Ovechkin to set up the Putin Team public movement in support of President Vladimir Putin, according to the results of a poll unveiled by the national pollster VTsIOM.

Provodnikov nicknamed Siberian Rocky last fought on 11 June 2016 against US John Molina. The 33-year-old held the WBO light welterweight title from 2013 to 2014.