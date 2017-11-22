Russian bobsledders may be stripped of 2014 Sochi medals — Russian Olympic chief

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. Russian bobsleigh racers are likely to be stripped of their 2014 Olympic medals just like in case with their national teammates from skeleton and cross-country skiing, Alexander Zhukov, the president of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), said on Wednesday.

"I think that we should rather expect same decisions in regard to our bobsleigh racers and ice hockey players, because this is a one-sided game," Zhukov said.

"Several sessions of Denis Oswald Commission have been held so far, all of the outcomes were similar and it is hard to say something definite at the moment," he said. "I believe that they (banned skeleton racers) will turn to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)."

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced earlier in the day that Russian skeleton racers Aleksandr Tretiakov and Elena Nikitina had been stripped of their medals from the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi and were also banned for life.

"Today, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has published new decisions from the Oswald Commission hearings, which are being conducted in the context of the Sochi 2014 forensic and analytic doping investigations," the IOC said in its statement on Tuesday.

"As a result, the four Russian skeleton athletes, Sochi 2014 bronze medalist Elena Nikitina, Mariia Orlova, Olga Potylitsyna and Sochi 2014 gold medalist Aleksandr Tretiakov, have been sanctioned," according to the statement.