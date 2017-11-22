Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Two Russian skeleton racers stripped of 2014 Sochi Olympic medals — IOC

Sport
November 22, 15:55 UTC+3

Russian skeleton racers Aleksandr Tretiakov and Elena Nikitina were banned for life

Share
1 pages in this article
Aleksandr Tretiakov

Aleksandr Tretiakov

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. Russian skeleton racers Aleksandr Tretiakov and Elena Nikitina has been stripped of their medals won at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi and were also banned for life, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced in its statement on Wednesday.

"Today, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has published new decisions from the Oswald Commission hearings, which are being conducted in the context of the Sochi 2014 forensic and analytic doping investigations," the IOC said in its statement.

Read also
Aleksandr Tretiakov

Skeleton racer Tretiakov cannot rule out his repeated suspension

"As a result, the four Russian skeleton athletes, Sochi 2014 bronze medalist Elena Nikitina, Mariia Orlova, Olga Potylitsyna and Sochi 2014 gold medalist Aleksandr Tretiakov, have been sanctioned," according to the statement.

The International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) temporarily suspended four Russian Skeleton racers at the issue on December 30, 2016, when the IOC initiated disciplinary proceedings over violations of anti-doping regulations at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi.

In January 2017, the IBSF cleared the Russian athletes of the imposed suspension citing the lack of evidence.

Tretiakov is the bronze medal winner of the 2010 Winter Olympics in Canada, the 2013 World Champion and the 2017 European champion as well as four-time silver and two-time bronze medalist of the world championships.

He won the gold in men’s skeleton at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games, while his teammate Nikitina won bronze in women’s competitions.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
9
Boxing Day on Red Square sets new Guinness record
10
Top 10 fashion icons of sports world
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian opera star Dmitri Hvorostovsky passes away
2
French Foreign Ministry comments on Russian senator's detention in Nice
3
Putin calls for enhancing mobilization readiness after Zapad-2017 exercise
4
Israel won’t allow Iran to gain foothold in Syria, Netanyahu tells Putin
5
Deputy PM lashes out at UK air show’s refusal to accept Russian military hardware
6
People’s Artist of Russia, opera singer Dmitri Hvorostovsky
7
Putin-Trump dialogue confirms vast agenda in Russian-US ties, senator says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама