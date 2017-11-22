Spartak in Europa League play-off after 1:1 draw with Slovenia’s Maribor

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Spartak Moscow secured a spot in the UEFA Europa League play-off after a 1:1 draw with Slovenia’s Maribor on Tuesday.

Spartak’s Ze Luis scored on 82nd minute, Jasmin Mesanovic of Maribor responded on the 90th minute.

Spartak gathered six points in Group E and has already secured the third place in the group, which gives it the right to play in the 1/16 final of the UEFA Europa League. The Moscow team also retains a chance to make it into the play-off round of the UEFA Champions league.

The current standings in the Group E are as follows: Liverpool (eight points after four games), Sevilla (seven points after four games), Spartak (six points after five games) and Maribor (two points after five games).

In the next round on December 6, Spartak will face Liverpool, and Maribor will take on Sevilla.