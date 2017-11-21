Russian ice hockey players submit 29 doping samples, all test negative — federation

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. A total of 29 doping samples have been collected from players of the Russian national ice hockey teams and all of them tested negative for banned performance enhancing drugs, the Russian Ice Hockey Federation (RHF) announced in its statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement, 10 Russian ice hockey players were included in the international doping testing pool starting November 15 and 30 more players were added to the extended international pool two days later, on November 17.

The RHF also said in its statement that the Russian national ice hockey team continued preparing for the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang in line with the initial schedule and all players from the national squad were in line with anti-doping requirements of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Early this month, Dmitry Chernyshenko, the president of Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), stated that the Russian league was ready to come up with reciprocal measures in response to actions of the IOC, which, according to him, "is falling under the pressure of various whistleblowers and commissions, and as a result bans athletes without real facts pointing to doping abuse."

Alexander Medvedev, who was the KHL president in 2008-2014, told TASS later, that KHL might review this season’s schedule and cancel its window for the Olympic period in case the Russian national team was barred from the 2018 Winter Games.

The next Olympics, which are XXIII Winter Olympic Games, will take place in South Korea’s PyeongChang on February 9-25, 2018 and participation of the whole Russian national team in the event is still under a question.