IIHF chief Fasel sets 2020 as date to bow out from presidency

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS, Dmitry Rachitsky/. Longtime President of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Rene Fasel told TASS that he sees 2020 as the date to hand over the reins of his presidency and it was possible that a candidate from Russia might be his successor.

"In 2020, I will be 70 years old, it will be 26 years of my presidency and it will be time to go for me," Fasel said in an interview with TASS.

The current presidential term of Fasel, who is 67, expires in May 2020. The Swiss-born former dentist with a gift for languages and a deep passion for the game of ice hockey was first elected to run the world’s governing body of ice hockey in June 1994. He was re-elected for a sixth presidential term at the 2016 IIHF General Congress in Moscow.

Commenting on whether it was his final decision to hand over the reins of the IIHF presidency in less than two years, Fasel answered, "You know what is final - only death is final."

"But, if the boat of the IIHF is sinking and there is a big threat, I will be always here," the IIHF president added. "The IIHF is my life or huge part of my life, so I will never let people attack the IIHF or put the IIHF in danger."

"However, this is my wish," he said. "New people bring new dynamics and new synergy with the others."

Asked if Fasel would be recommending anyone in particular to succeed him in 2020, he said, "The IIHF (General) Congress will decide who will be my successor" and replying to a suggestion whether it could be someone from Russia, the reigning IIHF chief added "Why not?"

According to the official website of the IIHF: "When Rene Fasel became Dr. (Gunther) Sabetzki's successor as IIHF President (in 1994), the world federation steeped in tradition entered a new era."

IIHF President Fasel was also the first ice hockey representative to be appointed in 1995 to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), where he massively raised the stature of the sport of ice hockey.