Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

IIHF chief Fasel sets 2020 as date to bow out from presidency

Sport
November 21, 17:43 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Longtime President of the IIHF Rene Fasel says it is possible that a candidate from Russia might be his successor

Share
1 pages in this article
IIHF President Rene Fasel

IIHF President Rene Fasel

© AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS, Dmitry Rachitsky/. Longtime President of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Rene Fasel told TASS that he sees 2020 as the date to hand over the reins of his presidency and it was possible that a candidate from Russia might be his successor.

"In 2020, I will be 70 years old, it will be 26 years of my presidency and it will be time to go for me," Fasel said in an interview with TASS.

Read also
Rene Fasel, the president of the International Ice Hockey Federation

Russia-based KHL must allow foreigners to play at 2018 Olympics — IIHF chief Fasel

The current presidential term of Fasel, who is 67, expires in May 2020. The Swiss-born former dentist with a gift for languages and a deep passion for the game of ice hockey was first elected to run the world’s governing body of ice hockey in June 1994. He was re-elected for a sixth presidential term at the 2016 IIHF General Congress in Moscow.

Commenting on whether it was his final decision to hand over the reins of the IIHF presidency in less than two years, Fasel answered, "You know what is final - only death is final."

"But, if the boat of the IIHF is sinking and there is a big threat, I will be always here," the IIHF president added. "The IIHF is my life or huge part of my life, so I will never let people attack the IIHF or put the IIHF in danger."

"However, this is my wish," he said. "New people bring new dynamics and new synergy with the others."

Asked if Fasel would be recommending anyone in particular to succeed him in 2020, he said, "The IIHF (General) Congress will decide who will be my successor" and replying to a suggestion whether it could be someone from Russia, the reigning IIHF chief added "Why not?"

According to the official website of the IIHF: "When Rene Fasel became Dr. (Gunther) Sabetzki's successor as IIHF President (in 1994), the world federation steeped in tradition entered a new era."

IIHF President Fasel was also the first ice hockey representative to be appointed in 1995 to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), where he massively raised the stature of the sport of ice hockey.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
9
Boxing Day on Red Square sets new Guinness record
10
Top 10 fashion icons of sports world
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Czech president urges West, Russia to end sanctions
2
Assad presents Putin with a gift
3
International coalition's contribution in war on terror in Syria ‘insignificant’ — senator
4
Russia's Liberal Democratic Party to endorse MP Zhirinovsky as its presidential candidate
5
Russia defines technical layout of new Soyuz-5 carrier rocket
6
Syria’s government troops control nearly 98% of territory — Putin
7
Hypersonic and bottom-based missiles make part of Russian troops’ arsenal
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама