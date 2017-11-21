Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Two more Russia’s cross-country skiers from 2014 Olympics suspected of doping abuse

Sport
November 21, 17:38 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The IOC is set to hear this week, on November 23, cases of alleged doping abuse in regard to Russian cross-country skiers Yulia Chekaleva and Anastasia Dotsenko

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Two more Russian female cross-country skiers from the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi are suspected of violating anti-doping regulations, Elena Vyalbe, the president of the Russian Cross Country Ski Federation, told TASS on Tuesday.

According to Vyalbe, the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) Disciplinary Commission, chaired by Denis Oswald, is set to hear this week, on November 23, cases of alleged doping abuse in regard to Russian cross-country skiers Yulia Chekaleva and Anastasia Dotsenko.

Read also
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko

Russian Olympic skiers may turn to civil law courts to contest IOC’s ‘life ban’ decision

"They are now speaking about Chekaleva and Dotsenko," Vyalbe said in an interview with TASS. "We have no other information regarding our cross-country skiers."

In July 2016, the IOC set up two separate commissions to probe doping abuse allegations in Russian sports as well as alleged involvement of state officials in manipulations with performance enhancing drugs, particularly at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Russia’s Sochi.

The first of the two commissions is an Inquiry Commission, chaired by the former President of Switzerland, Samuel Schmid. The commission is looking into accusations set out in the McLaren report that alleges the existence of a supposed institutional conspiracy in Russia’s summer and winter sports, in which the country’s state officials were allegedly engaged in.

The second investigative body at the issue is a Disciplinary Commission, chaired by IOC Member Denis Oswald. This commission is tasked to address alleged doping uses and manipulation of samples concerning the Russian athletes, who participated in the Olympic Winter Games Sochi 2014.

The Oswald-led commission recommended on November 9 to ban for life four Russian cross-country skiers as well as to cancel their results from the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi over doping abuse allegations. The four skiers at the issue are Maxim Vylegzhanin, Alexey Petukhov, Julia Ivanova and Evgenia Shapovalova.

On November 1, the IOC slapped with life bans two Russian cross-country skiers, Alexander Legkov and Evgeniy Belov, over doping abuse accusations and also ruled to annul their results from the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Doping scandal in Russian sports
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
9
Boxing Day on Red Square sets new Guinness record
10
Top 10 fashion icons of sports world
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian MP lauds Putin-Assad meeting as breakthrough
2
Hypersonic and bottom-based missiles make part of Russian troops’ arsenal
3
Assad presents Putin with a gift
4
Active phase of Syria military operation nears end — General Staff
5
Saudi Arabia eyeing newest Russian aircraft
6
Russia’s latest rocket and artillery systems
7
Farnborough organizers prohibit Russia from displaying military products
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама