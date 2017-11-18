Russian Politics & Diplomacy
FIS Council against politicizing decision on Russian skiers — sports minister

Sport
November 18, 22:51 UTC+3

A meeting of the FIS Council was held in the Swiss city of Oberhofen

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Members of the International Ski Federation (FIS) Council spoke against politicizing a decision on Russian athletes, Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said in a televised interview with the Match TV channel on Saturday.

A meeting of the FIS Council was held in the Swiss city of Oberhofen. The agenda included an issue related to the Russian skiers who had been earlier slapped with life bans by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

"Today the association’s council, which brings together five federations, refrained from the discussion on the Russian skiers’ cases as they [council] are waiting for evidential base," Kolobkov said. "FIS asks not to politicize decisions on the cases and President Gian Franco Kasper officially announced it today."

Earlier in November, the IOC imposed a life ban on six Russian cross-country skiers, namely Alexander Legkov, Evgeniy Belov, Maxim Vylegzhanin, Alexey Petukhov, Yulia Ivanova and Evgenia Shestopalova, for violating doping rules and ordered to annul their results from the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi. The IOC said then that the decisions were made based on the first conclusions from the Oswald Commission hearings, which had been conducted in the context of the Sochi 2014 forensic and analytic doping investigations.

The FIS Doping Panel is due to review the skiers’ cases and undertake the necessary steps.

 

Investigation into doping

In July 2016, the IOC set up two separate commissions to probe doping abuse allegations in Russian sports as well as alleged involvement of state officials in manipulations with performance enhancing drugs, particularly at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Russia’s Sochi.

The first of the two commissions is an Inquiry Commission, chaired by the former President of Switzerland, Samuel Schmid. The commission is looking into accusations set out in the McLaren report that alleges the existence of a supposed institutional conspiracy in Russia’s summer and winter sports, in which the country’s state officials were allegedly engaged in.

The second investigative body at the issue is a Disciplinary Commission, chaired by IOC Member Denis Oswald. This commission is tasked to address alleged doping uses and manipulation of samples concerning the Russian athletes, who participated in the Olympic Winter Games Sochi 2014.

