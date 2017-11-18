Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Mexican foreign minister confident in Russia’s hospitality at FIFA World Cup 2018

Sport
November 18, 10:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Mexican foreign minister said his authority would organize mobile consular stations during the championships to assist citizens of that country

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Mexico’s Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray Caso says he had discussed with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov how the Mexican fans would visit the football championships in Russia.

"I am confident, the strong country like Russia would host excellently the World Cup," he said in an interview with TASS. "During the talks [with Lavrov] we have discussed organization of the Mexican fan’s stay in Russia. No doubt, very many fans will come, especially during the group stage, and we hope our team will continue competing after it."

The Mexican foreign minister said his authority would organize mobile consular stations during the championships to assist citizens of that country. "Minister Lavrov confirmed full support of this idea by the Russian government," he added.

During the talks with the Russian minister, he continued, the parties discussed an easier visa regime for the Mexican citizens. "More and more Mexicans want to travel to Russia - last year, about 30,000 came here, and one of the topics we have discussed is how to make the visa formalities easier and less bureaucratic," the Mexican minister said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
9
Boxing Day on Red Square sets new Guinness record
10
Top 10 fashion icons of sports world
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia's latest radar aircraft performs debut flight - designer
2
Mexico wants to have strong relations with EAEU - foreign minister
3
Mexican foreign minister confident in Russia’s hospitality at FIFA World Cup 2018
4
Threats of bombs planted to target Putin's motorcade in St Petersburg prove false
5
Russia may build 115,000-tonne aircraft carriers by 2020
6
Russia’s Borei-class advanced submarines
7
World’s most famous stealth aircraft
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама