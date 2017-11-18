Mexican foreign minister confident in Russia’s hospitality at FIFA World Cup 2018

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Mexico’s Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray Caso says he had discussed with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov how the Mexican fans would visit the football championships in Russia.

"I am confident, the strong country like Russia would host excellently the World Cup," he said in an interview with TASS. "During the talks [with Lavrov] we have discussed organization of the Mexican fan’s stay in Russia. No doubt, very many fans will come, especially during the group stage, and we hope our team will continue competing after it."

The Mexican foreign minister said his authority would organize mobile consular stations during the championships to assist citizens of that country. "Minister Lavrov confirmed full support of this idea by the Russian government," he added.

During the talks with the Russian minister, he continued, the parties discussed an easier visa regime for the Mexican citizens. "More and more Mexicans want to travel to Russia - last year, about 30,000 came here, and one of the topics we have discussed is how to make the visa formalities easier and less bureaucratic," the Mexican minister said.