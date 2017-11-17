Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia continues dialogue with sports organizations — Kremlin

Sport
November 17, 16:13 UTC+3 ST.PETERSBURG

On November 16, WADA decided against reinstating the Russian anti-doping agency

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

ST.PETERSBURG, November 17. /TASS/. Russia’s sports authorities patiently continue holding dialogue with international sports organizations for further cooperation with the International Olympic Committee, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Read also
WADA President Craig Reedie

WADA chief says ‘the ball is in Russia’s court’ to reinstate RUSADA

"The preparations for the Olympics continue and certainly, our sports authorities rather patiently continue dialogue with the international sports organizations to ensure our further coordination and cooperation with the IOC and other organizations, and we value this cooperation," Peskov said.

Peskov called "absolutely justified" the decision of the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK) not to broadcast the Olympic Games in PyeongChang if the Russian athletes are not allowed to take part.

The rights to broadcast the Olympic Games are rather expensive, and it is clear that if the Russian team does not participate, the audience won’t be that interested in the event, he explained. "That’s why in this case the position of the channel is absolutely justified, and we understand it."

On Thursday, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Foundation Board held a meeting in Seoul. It refused to reinstate RUSADA, which was recognized as non-compliant with WADA’s code in 2015.

The International Olympic Committee’s Executive Board will announce its decision on the Russian athletes’ participation in the 2018 Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang on December 5, the IOC press service said.

Topics
Doping scandal in Russian sports
In other media
