Sales of category four tickets to 2018 World Cup to resume on December 5

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. The sales of the category four tickets to the 2018 FIFA World Club, reserved for Russians, will resume on December 5, CEO of the Russia 2018 Local Organizing Committee Alexei Sorokin told TASS.

The first ticket sales period lasted from September 14 to October 12, when tickets were sold through a random selection draw. During the second sales period, which started on November 16, "a first-come, first-serve" policy is being applied to the allocation of tickets, but the category four tickets are not available. These discounted tickets are reserved only for Russian citizens. The cheapest category four ticket is worth 1,280 rubles ($21.5), while the cheapest category three ticket costs $105.

When asked if the category four tickets would be available again, Sorokin answered in the affirmative. "It is okay that they are not currently on sale, it has been done on purpose. Besides, during the current sales period, tickets to the semifinals and the final match are not available as well," Sorokin said, adding that their sales would resume on December 5.

According to FIFA, "following the Final Draw of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on 1 December 2017, sales phase 2 will comprise a random selection draw period from 5 December 2017 to 31 January 2018 and a further first-come, first-served period from 13 March to 3 April 2018." Besides, "fans will also have a final chance to secure tickets during the last-minute sales phase, which will be implemented on a first-come, first-served basis from 18 April to 15 July 2018, the day of the 2018 FIFA World Cup final."

Nearly 160,000 tickets for the 2018 FIFA World Cup (98% of the currently available inventory) have been allocated to fans after ticket sales resumed, the press service said.

"Just 24 hours after resuming ticket sales for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™, a total of 159,402 tickets (98% of the currently available inventory) have been allocated to fans from around the world through FIFA.com/tickets, with only a few products still available in this sales period," the statement reads.

The second sales period started on November 16 and will conclude on November 28.

"Some 51% of the ticket applications have been placed by Russian fans, with international demand accounting for the remaining 49%," FIFA said, adding that "fans from Argentina, Mexico, the USA, Brazil, Colombia, China, Australia, Germany and India make up the rest of the top ten."

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15, 2018, in 11 Russian cities - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Samara, Sochi and Rostov-on-Don.