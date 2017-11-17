Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Sales of category four tickets to 2018 World Cup to resume on December 5

Sport
November 17, 15:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Nearly 160,000 tickets for the 2018 FIFA World Cup (98% of the currently available inventory) have been allocated to fans after ticket sales resumed

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. The sales of the category four tickets to the 2018 FIFA World Club, reserved for Russians, will resume on December 5, CEO of the Russia 2018 Local Organizing Committee Alexei Sorokin told TASS.

The first ticket sales period lasted from September 14 to October 12, when tickets were sold through a random selection draw. During the second sales period, which started on November 16, "a first-come, first-serve" policy is being applied to the allocation of tickets, but the category four tickets are not available. These discounted tickets are reserved only for Russian citizens. The cheapest category four ticket is worth 1,280 rubles ($21.5), while the cheapest category three ticket costs $105.

More news on
2018 FIFA WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA
© AP Photo/Lee Jin-man

Over 622,000 tickets to 2018 World Cup allocated upon conclusion of first window of sales

Russia unveils official match ball of 2018 FIFA World Cup; Messi ‘gives it a try’

Nizhny Novgorod to launch 20 new tourist routes for 2018 World Cup fans

When asked if the category four tickets would be available again, Sorokin answered in the affirmative. "It is okay that they are not currently on sale, it has been done on purpose. Besides, during the current sales period, tickets to the semifinals and the final match are not available as well," Sorokin said, adding that their sales would resume on December 5.

According to FIFA, "following the Final Draw of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on 1 December 2017, sales phase 2 will comprise a random selection draw period from 5 December 2017 to 31 January 2018 and a further first-come, first-served period from 13 March to 3 April 2018." Besides, "fans will also have a final chance to secure tickets during the last-minute sales phase, which will be implemented on a first-come, first-served basis from 18 April to 15 July 2018, the day of the 2018 FIFA World Cup final."

Nearly 160,000 tickets for the 2018 FIFA World Cup (98% of the currently available inventory) have been allocated to fans after ticket sales resumed, the press service said. 

"Just 24 hours after resuming ticket sales for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™, a total of 159,402 tickets (98% of the currently available inventory) have been allocated to fans from around the world through FIFA.com/tickets, with only a few products still available in this sales period," the statement reads.

The second sales period started on November 16 and will conclude on November 28.

"Some 51% of the ticket applications have been placed by Russian fans, with international demand accounting for the remaining 49%," FIFA said, adding that "fans from Argentina, Mexico, the USA, Brazil, Colombia, China, Australia, Germany and India make up the rest of the top ten."

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15, 2018, in 11 Russian cities - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Samara, Sochi and Rostov-on-Don.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
9
Boxing Day on Red Square sets new Guinness record
10
Top 10 fashion icons of sports world
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov slams Haley’s remark about impossibility to reach Russia's envoy as fake diplomacy
2
Russia floats out 4th Borei-class strategic nuclear submarine
3
Russia completes designing modified Tu-22M3 bomber, upgrade to begin in 2018
4
Russia’s Borei-class advanced submarines
5
Mexico’s top diplomat notes growth of Russian investments into national energy sector
6
US not to change Middle East policy despite Putin-Trump statement — Russian senator
7
Russia views Paris Agreement as basis for solving climate change problems — Lavrov
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама