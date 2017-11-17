IOC Executive Board to take decision on Russia’s participation in 2018 Olympics on Dec. 5

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee’s Executive Board will announce its decision on the Russian athletes’ participation in the 2018 Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang on December 5, the IOC press service said.

The IOC Executive Board will meet in Lausanne on December 5 and 6.

"A decision with regard to the participation of Russian athletes in the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 will be taken by the IOC Executive Board, based on the findings of the two Commissions led by the former President of Switzerland, Samuel Schmid, and IOC Member Denis Oswald," the press service said.

A press conference will be organized to announce the decision at 7.30 p.m. on December 5.

In July 2016, the IOC set up two separate commissions to probe doping abuse allegations in Russian sports as well as alleged involvement of state officials in manipulations with performance enhancing drugs, particularly at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Russia’s Sochi.

The first of the two commissions is an Inquiry Commission, chaired by the former President of Switzerland, Samuel Schmid. The commission is looking into accusations set out in the McLaren report that alleges the existence of a supposed institutional conspiracy in Russia’s summer and winter sports, in which the country’s state officials were allegedly engaged in.

The second investigative body at the issue is a Disciplinary Commission, chaired by IOC Member Denis Oswald. This commission is tasked to address alleged doping uses and manipulation of samples concerning the Russian athletes, who participated in the Olympic Winter Games Sochi 2014.

Based on these findings, the IOC will take a decision on the participation of the Russian team in the 2018 Olympics. The organization may ban Russian athletes from performing under a national flag, but Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov ruled out that the Russians may take part in the Games with a neutral status.

Earlier on Thursday, the WADA Foundation Board held a meeting in Seoul. It refused to reinstate RUSADA arguing that the agency is non-compliant with WADA’s code. IOC President Thomas Bach said this won’t impact the decision on the Russian athletes.

The next Olympics, which are XXIII Winter Olympic Games, will take place in PyeongChang on February 9-25, 2018.