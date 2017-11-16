Doping samples from 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia to be tested abroad — WADA chief

SEOUL, November 16. /TASS/. All doping samples collected in Russia during the 2018 FIFA World Cup will be tested in laboratories abroad the hosting country, Sir Craig Reedie, the president of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), announced on Thursday.

Addressing a news conference in South Korea’s Seoul after a session of the WADA Foundation Board, Reedie said that all doping samples collected in Russia during the global football championship would be tested abroad just like it was during the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

The WADA Foundation Board announced at its session in Seoul on Thursday that RUSADA (Russian Anti-Doping Agency) was still non-compliant with the global agency’s Code. The reason provided was that Russia had failed to fulfill two required provisions of the Roadmap to reinstate RUSADA’s membership.

Among the provisions, which according to the WADA Russia failed to implement, the first one demands that Moscow acknowledges conclusions regarding an allegedly state sponsored doping scheme in Russia. This conclusion was drawn by the WADA Independent Commission headed by Richard McLaren.

The second one obliges Russia to provide access to doping samples sealed and stored at the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory.

After successfully hosting the FIFA Confederations Cup this summer, Russia is now in full-swing preparations to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Krasava by Adidas was the Official Match Ball at the FIFA Confederations Cup hosted by Russia in 2017.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup Final Draw will be held in the Russian capital of Moscow on December 1 and the Kremlin was selected as the venue for the event.