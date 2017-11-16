Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kremlin calls WADA’s decision on Russian anti-doping agency 'unfair'

Sport
November 16, 17:14 UTC+3

Russian athletes continue preparations to the Winter Olympic Games, the Kremlin says

© AP Photo/Lee Jin-man

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Moscow disagrees with the decision by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday calling it unfair.

"This is certainly disappointing news [on WADA’s refusal to reinstate RUSADA]. WADA’s decision is bad news. Of course, we do not agree with this decision, we consider it unfair," the Kremlin spokesman noted. "We have strongly rejected the accusations that the use of doping had some kind of government support. That’s out of the question."

"We proceed from the recent statement made by [International Olympic Committee President] Thomas Bach who said that WADA’s decision [refusal to reinstate RUSADA] was not related directly to the Olympic Games," Peskov said. "Naturally, we are determined to continue contacts with the world sports community and organizations to uphold Russia’s stance," he assured.

"We are getting ready for the Olympic Games," the Kremlin spokesman added.

Winter Olympics

Russian athletes continue preparations to the Winter Olympic Games, scheduled to be held in South Korea in 2018, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We are focused on the recent statement made by [International Olympic Committee President] Thomas Bach, in which he said that WADA’s decision [refuse to reinstate Russia’s Anti-Doping Agency] had no direct connection with the Olympic Games," the Russian presidential spokesman said.

"We are making preparations for the Olympic Games," Peskov stressed.

Earlier on Thursday, the WADA Foundation Board held a meeting in Seoul. It refused to reinstate RUSADA arguing that the agency is non-compliant with WADA’s code.

RUSADA’s membership was suspended in late 2015, after the results of a probe conducted by the Independent Commission chaired by Richard Pound were made public. WADA and RUSADA agreed on a roadmap to reinstate the Russian body. Later on, WADA added two more provisions to the roadmap, one of which was recognizing the findings from Richard McLaren’s report. The dossier claimed that an alleged government-backed doping support system existed in Russia at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi. Russia acknowledged individual anti-doping rule violations but rejected any possibility of the existence of a state-backed doping system in the country.

Doping scandal in Russian sports
