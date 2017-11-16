Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s 2018 Olympic participation unaffected by WADA’s decision — Deputy PM Mutko

Sport
November 16, 14:04 UTC+3

The national team’s participation is in the authority of the International Olympic Committee and the IOC is holding its own investigation, Vitaly Mutko said

© AP Photo/Lee Jin-man

Read also
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko

Russian deputy PM says WADA’s decision on Russian anti-doping agency ‘expected’

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. A decision made by the World Anti-Doping Agency to extend Russia’s membership suspension from the global organization has nothing to do with Russia’s participation in the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Thursday.

"On the whole, we expected this decision, but it has no impact whatsoever on the national team’s participation (in the 2018 Olympics) since it is in the authority of the IOC (International Olympic Committee) and the IOC is holding its own investigation," Mutko told journalists.

Read also

Russian anti-doping agency to continue dialogue with WADA

Olympic pole vault champ notes RUSADA met WADA demands, but hopes for justice dashed

WADA Foundation Board refuses to reinstate Russian anti-doping agency

Russia complies with all WADA’s criteria, informs Executive Committee — sports minister

