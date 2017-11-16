Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian deputy PM says WADA’s decision on Russian anti-doping agency ‘expected’

Sport
November 16, 9:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Vitaly Mutko noted that the reinstatement of RUSADA and the participation of the team in the Olympic Games "are not linked to each other"

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)’s decision not to reinstate Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA was expected and had been almost announced beforehand, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko told TASS.

WADA Foundation Board refuses to reinstate Russian anti-doping agency

On Thursday, the WADA Foundation Board held a meeting in Seoul. It refused to reinstate RUSADA saying that the agency is non-complaint with WADA’s code.

"No one expected any other decision, it had been announced by the commissions and well-informed media outlets," said Mutko, who led the Russian Sports Ministry from 2008 to 2016.

"They have no new decisions for us," Mutko said, noting that the reinstatement of RUSADA and the participation of the team in the Olympic Games "are two different matters that are not linked to each other."

Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov also said "there is such an impression that the decision had been taken beforehand."

