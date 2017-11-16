Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian anti-doping body’s non-reinstatement may create problems for Paralympians

Sport
November 16, 9:28 UTC+3 SEOUL

President of the Russian Olympic Committee Alexander Zhukov said that commenting on the WADA Foundation Board's decision not to reinstate RUSADA

SEOUL, November 16. /TASS/. Non-reinstatement of Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA may create obstacles for Russian Paralympic athletes, President of the Russian Olympic Committee Alexander Zhukov told reporters.

On Thursday, the WADA Foundation Board held a meeting in Seoul, refused to reinstate RUSADA. RUSADA’s compliance with WADA’s code is one of points of the roadmap on reinstating the membership of the Russian Paralympic Committee in the International Paralympic Committee.

"The non-reinstatement of RUSADA may be a problem for our Paralympians," Zhukov said.

Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said Russia would fight for its Paralympians to the bitter end. "This is unthinkable that they won’t be able to perform. There is the need to think not about accountancy, but about the fates of athletes. This is the goal of the International Paralympic Committee and its leadership," he stressed.

The WADA Foundation Board took the decision on RUSADA upon the recommendations of the WADA Compliance Review Committee chaired by Jonathan Taylor. He also consults the International Paralympic Committee on the reinstatement of the Russian Paralympic Committee.

RUSADA’s compliance with the international code is a key criterion for the reinstatement of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC). The membership of the RPC in the International Paralympic Committee was suspended in 2016. This prevented the Russian team from taking part in the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

