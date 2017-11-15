Russia complies with all WADA’s criteria, informs Executive Committee — sports minister

SEOUL, November 15. /TASS/. Russia has complied with all criteria of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on reinstating the anti-doping system, and Russia’s representatives informed the organization’s Executive Committee in Seoul about this, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov told reporters.

During the Executive Committee’s meeting on Wednesday, Russia was represented by Kolobkov and President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Alexander Zhukov. "This was the first time we addressed the WADA Executive Committee over the past three years," Kolobkov said.

"We tried together with the ROC president to reveal our position on RUSADA and reinstatement of the agency, and we spoke about what has been done lately. We believe that we have complied with all the criteria."

The minister said the position of the Executive Committee is not clear now as the further discussion was held without Russia’s representatives.

"Tomorrow there will be a public discussion," Kolobkov said. "I hope very much that our colleagues will listen to our arguments and acknowledge the compliance of the organization, which has been implementing all the functions of the anti-doping body over the past half a year under the supervision of (WADA’s representatives)."

"We will fight for our athletes and the Russian sport," he stressed.

Speaking about the possible impact of the new data on the final decision on RUSADA, Kolobkov said: "This should not influence. I don’t think that this information will be voiced. It was not classified until 2016 and it is unclear why it was announced on the eve."

On November 10, WADA said it had obtained an electronic file with all testing data of the Moscow Laboratory between January 2012 and August 2015.

The Laboratory Information Management System is the interior system of the laboratory’s operations designed at preserving and managing data on the samples and results of the tests.

According to WADA, its independent Intelligence and Investigations (I&I) Department is "finalizing the forensic analysis of the enormous backup file and, assessing what information is relevant." It is expected that more information will be provided to WADA’s Executive Committee and Foundation Board on November 15 and 16.