Russia draws with Spain in St. Petersburg friendly

ST. PETERSBURG, November 15. /TASS/. The Russia-Spain football friendly ended in a 3-3 draw at the Krestovsky Stadium of Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg on Tuesday.

Spain’s early pressure was rewarded when Jordi Alba scored nine minutes into the game, followed by two goals from the penalty spot by Sergio Ramos on the 35th and 53rd minutes. Russia’s Fedor Smolov scored his team’s first goal of the game on the 41st minute, and then another goal on the 70th minute to level the final score. Yuri Zhirkov scored six minutes into the second half.

Russian goalkeeper Andrei Lunev was injured and left the game on the 91st minute, after a nasty collision with Spain’s Rodrigo Moreno in Russia's goal. He was taken to hospital after the game, a TASS correspondent reported from the stadium.

As a result, Denis Glushakov had to play in the goal for about a minute, because the Russian team has already made all its substitutions.

The game was visited by 45,486 spectators.

It was the sixth encounter between the national teams of Russia and Spain. The previous five games ended in one draw and four defeats for Russia.

The Spanish national team has already qualified for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15, 2018, in 11 Russian cities - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Samara, Sochi and Rostov-on-Don. As many as 29 teams have already qualified for the World Cup, which include World Cup host Russia, Belgium, Germany, England, Spain, Poland, Iceland, Serbia, France, Portugal, Switzerland, Croatia and Sweden (Europe); Brazil, Uruguay, Colombia and Argentina (South America); Mexico, Costa Rica and Panama (North America); Japan, South Korea and Saudi Arabia (Asia); Nigeria, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal (Africa).

The final draw for the 2018 World Cup will be held on December 1.