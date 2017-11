KRASNODAR, November 14. /TASS/. The national team of Nigeria has defeated Argentina 4-2 in a friendly in Russia’s southern city of Krasnodar.

A total of 22,739 spectators turned to attend the game on Tuesday

FC Amkar Perm star Brian Idowu debuted in the Nigerian national team, scoring the winning goal.

Idowu, 25, is a Russian football player of Nigerian descent.