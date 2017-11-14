Fans rush to snap up almost 42,000 tickets for Russia-Spain football friendly

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Nearly 42,000 tickets for a friendly between the Russian and Spanish football teams were sold by early Tuesday, the press service for the Football Union of Russia told TASS.

The Russian and Spanish national teams will meet on Tuesday at the St. Petersburg Stadium at 21:45 Moscow time.

"We had sold 41,700 tickets by Tuesday morning," the football organization’s press service said.

The St. Petersburg Stadium opened this spring. This past June and July, it hosted four Confederations Cup matches. The stadium will host seven 2018 FIFA World Cup matches, in particular a semi-final and a third place playoff. The stadium can accommodate up to 56,000 fans now, and its capacity will increase to 68,000 spectators for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.