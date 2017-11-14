Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Fans rush to snap up almost 42,000 tickets for Russia-Spain football friendly

Sport
November 14, 14:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian and Spanish national teams will meet on Tuesday at the St. Petersburg Stadium

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Nearly 42,000 tickets for a friendly between the Russian and Spanish football teams were sold by early Tuesday, the press service for the Football Union of Russia told TASS.

Read also
Zenit-Arena

Spain’s footballer Puyol finds St. Petersburg’s Zenit-Arena stadium impressive

The Russian and Spanish national teams will meet on Tuesday at the St. Petersburg Stadium at 21:45 Moscow time.

"We had sold 41,700 tickets by Tuesday morning," the football organization’s press service said.

The St. Petersburg Stadium opened this spring. This past June and July, it hosted four Confederations Cup matches. The stadium will host seven 2018 FIFA World Cup matches, in particular a semi-final and a third place playoff. The stadium can accommodate up to 56,000 fans now, and its capacity will increase to 68,000 spectators for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
9
Boxing Day on Red Square sets new Guinness record
10
Top 10 fashion icons of sports world
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US directly supports IS terrorists in Syria — Russian Defense Ministry
2
Factory testing of MiG-35 to be completed by 2017
3
Press review: Putin, Erdogan shape Syria's fate in Sochi and Moscow forgives Maduro’s debt
4
Russian and Spanish scientists unlock secret to boosting solar power plants’ efficiency
5
Premier believes US sanctions will not harm Russia
6
Mariinsky Orchestra to give Concert for Unity at Washington National Cathedral
7
India blocks access to popular Russian social network
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама