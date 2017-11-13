Doping scandal around Russian sports has little to do with international law, says MP

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. The situation with doping scandals around Russian sports has little to do with international and sports law, the chairman of the State Duma committee for physical culture, sports, tourism and youth said in a statement on Monday.

"According to information we receive, we are talking about diaries of Grigory Rodchenkov [former head of Moscow’s Anti-Doping Center], written nobody knows when and for what purpose," Mikhail Degtyaryov said in the statement TASS obtained from his press service.

"The question arises - if he (Rodchenkov) allegedly participated in secret operations, then why was he writing the diaries, did he already know he would be attacking Russia?" he asked. "It is not right to append the case with a diary of a biased whistleblower who fled," Degtyaryov went on. "In this case, it is necessary to put on the evidence list evidence by hundreds of other witnesses collected by the Russian Investigative Committee," he said.

"It is necessary to realize that a process of accrediting the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) is currently underway, attempts are made to impose on us the acknowledgment of an alleged state system of using doping. This is a lie, provocation and an attempt to break the spirit of our country. There was no any system, it does not exist and will not exist in the future," he said. "We have an absolutely transparent system of fight against doping," he added.

"All that we see, has little to do with international and sports law, our task at the international level at the moment is to support the idea of a reform for the international anti-doping movement. The situation with Russia worries a lot of international officials and representatives of other countries, any other state could find itself in our place," the parliamentarian said.

"It is inadmissible to have anyone who will take the trouble of emerging with his mythical diaries badmouth a whole country. This issue must be discussed on international platforms, at bilateral meetings, bringing it to a highest level and reforming the anti-doping system, making it more transparent," Degtyaryov said.

New data

On November 10, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said it had obtained an electronic file with all testing data of the Moscow Laboratory between January 2012 and August 2015.

The Laboratory Information Management System is the interior system of the laboratory’s operations designed at preserving and managing data on the samples and results of the tests.

According to WADA, its independent Intelligence and Investigations (I&I) Department is "finalizing the forensic analysis of the enormous backup file and, assessing what information is relevant."

It is expected that more information will be provided to WADA’s Executive Committee and Foundation Board on November 15 and 16.