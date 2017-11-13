Russian doping whistleblower’s deputy had full access to lab’s database — minister

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Timofey Sobolevsky, who was deputy head of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory formerly led by whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov, and his colleague Oleg Migachev had uncontrolled access to the database of the facility until July 2016, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov told TASS.

On November 10, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said it had obtained an electronic file with all testing data of the Moscow Laboratory between January 2012 and August 2015.

The Laboratory Information Management System is the interior system of the laboratory’s operations designed at preserving and managing data on the samples and results of the tests.

"LIMS is the base mentioned (in WADA report) and the designers of this system were former employees of the anti-doping center, who currently live in the United States - Oleg Migachev and Timofey Sobolevsky. They also created an opportunity of remote access to the system and making any adjustments without leaving the traces. In July 2016, the center’s staff members discovered and blocked this channel. Therefore, I’m sure that the newly presented information by WADA will be certainly important for the authorities in charge of the investigation and for the Investigative Committee," Kolobkov said.

"A number of serious questions arise: why did this information emerge only now? For what aim was the channel created and left open by Rodchenkov’s colleagues? Could the changes be included there since their departure to the US? These important issues need to be answered during the investigation," the minister said.

According to WADA, its independent Intelligence and Investigations (I&I) Department is "finalizing the forensic analysis of the enormous backup file and, assessing what information is relevant." It is expected that more information will be provided to WADA’s Executive Committee and Foundation Board on November 15 and 16.