Russian Investigative Committee ready to cooperate with WADA — spokesperson

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Investigative Committee is ready to cooperate with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in investigating into the information concerning possible anti-doping violations that WADA has, the Committee’s spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko said.

WADA said earlier in a statement that it was "in possession of an electronic file that the [Intelligence and Investigations] Department is confident is the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) database of the Moscow Laboratory, i.e. all testing data between January 2012 - August 2015."

"In this connection, the Russian Investigative Committee expresses its readiness to cooperate with the World Anti-Doping Agency in order to investigate into the possible violations of anti-doping rules and probe into information that the database contains," Petrenko said.

According to her, "on November 13, the Russian Investigative Committee sent a message to the World Anti-Doping Agency, offering cooperation in studying the database."

Petrenko pointed out that the Russian Investigative Committee was investigating into a criminal case against former head of Moscow’s Anti-Doping Center Grigory Rodchenkov, charged with abusing power and destroying athletes’ samples. "Besides, investigation is underway against several persons suspected of manipulating the results of doping tests," Peternko added.