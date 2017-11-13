Russian Politics & Diplomacy
IWF suspends Russian weightlifter Albegov over doping abuse

Sport
November 13, 15:30 UTC+3

Russian weightlifter Ruslan Albegov a two-time champion of the world and Europe, also won bronze at the 2012 Olympic Games in the +105 kg category

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. The International Weightlifting Federation has suspended, Russian weightlifter Ruslan Albegov, a bronze medalist at the 2012 Olympic Games, in view of a potential anti-doping rule violation, the IWF press service reports.

DOPING SCANDAL IN RUSSIAN SPORTS
© EPA/Jon Olav Nesvold

Putin links claims of Russia’s alleged ‘doping scheme’ with upcoming elections

IOC slaps ‘life ban’ on 4 more Russian skiers, annuls their 2014 Olympics results — source

Ex-Russian anti-doping chief faces obstruction of justice charges

Albegov a two-time champion of the world and Europe, also won bronze at the 2012 Olympic Games in the +105 kg category.

The Executive Board of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) late in September upheld the decision to suspend Russia from international events for 12 months.

At a meeting of the IWF Executive Board in Bucharest focusing on anti-doping issues, it was unanimously decided that Member Federations found involved in three or more Anti-Doping Rules Violations "in the combined re-analysis process of the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games shall be suspended for one year," the IWF said.

Apart from Russia, the IWF suspended Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, Moldova, Kazakhstan, Turkey and Ukraine.

Russia will have to skip the IWF World Championships scheduled for November 28 - December 5 in Anaheim, US, as well as the 2018 European Weightlifting Championships to be hosted by Albania at the end of March.

Beginning last year, Russian athletes were constantly under the gun due to numerous doping abuse accusations. The World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) Independent Commission, chaired by Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren, conducted an investigation into doping allegations in Russian sports and eventually came up in 2016 with two parts to the report, the first delivered in July and the second in early December.

According to McLaren’s report, delivered in December 2016, more than 1,000 Russian athletes in about 30 sports could have been involved in an alleged manipulation scheme to conceal positive doping tests. International sports federations now check data on each athlete mentioned by the independent commission.

Doping scandal in Russian sports
