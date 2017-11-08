World Boxing Council clears Russian heavyweight boxer Povetkin of life ban

Russian businessman Polonsky declares intention to run for presidentSociety & Culture November 08, 15:35
MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. The World Boxing Council (WBC) has cleared Russian heavyweight boxer Alexander Povetkin of life ban, imposed earlier over doping abuse accusations, Andrei Ryabinsky, the head of the Boxing World promotion company, announced on Wednesday.
"Starting from December 6 Povetkin is eligible to enter WBC bouts," Ryabinsky wrote in his Instagram account.
Traces of prohibited substance ostarine were discovered in Povetkin’s doping sample in December 2016 before his bout with Canada’s Bermane Stiverne for the title of the interim WBC world champion.
The WBC ruled to ban the Russian boxer for life and imposed a financial penalty as well. Povetkin appealed the WBC’s decision in April this year.
Known to the fans as ‘Russian Vityaz,’ Povetkin (W-32; L-1; 23 KOs) was reinstated last month in the ratings of the World Boxing Association (WBA), the World Boxing Organization (WBO) and the International Boxing Federation (IBF).
The Russian boxer held his latest fight on July 1 in Moscow against Ukraine’s Andriy Rudenko. Povetkin defeated his opponent by a twelve-round unanimous decision of the referees (120-109, 120-108, 120-108) and seized the WBO International and WBA Continental heavyweight titles.
Povetkin is scheduled for his next bout on December 16 against Romania’s Christian Hammer (W-22; L-4; 12 KOs). The fight will be held in Russia’s Urals city of Yekaterinburg.