Investigators refute McLaren’s report about Russia's so-called 'state doping program'

Sport
November 08, 12:22 UTC+3

Russian experts denied McLaren’s statements on replacement of doping tests in Sochi

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. The Russian Investigative Committee has refuted information provided by the independent investigator of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Richard McLaren on replacement of doping tests at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi and presence of a state doping program in Russia, Russian Investigative Committee Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said.

DOPING SCANDAL IN RUSSIAN SPORTS
© EPA/KAY NIETFELD

Russia’s banned skier Belov: IOC afraid of making honest and just decisions

Russian skiers Legkov, Belov slapped with life bans, stripped of 2014 Olympic results

Tretiak says it's impossible to imagine 2018 Olympic Ice Hockey competition without Russia

Russia’s investigation "refuted the arguments of WADA’s independent expert McLaren on replacement of Russian athletes’ positive samples with negative results in the Sochi anti-doping laboratory at the Olympics, as well as on existence of some sort of a state doping program in Russia to help athletes win as many medals as possible," she noted.

"The investigators questioned more than 700 athletes, coaches and medical workers of Russian national teams living across the whole territory of the Russian Federation, employees of the Russian national sports federations, the Sports Training Center for Russian National Teams, RUSADA [Russian Anti-Doping Agency] and the Anti-Doping Center. Still, no one confirmed the existence of a doping program," Petrenko reported.

In addition to that, the experts denied McLaren’s statements on replacement of doping tests in Sochi by adding salt or distilled water to them, as well as possible opening of bottles for collecting doping samples made by Swiss company Berlinger.

Sochi Olympics Doping scandal in Russian sports
