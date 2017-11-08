Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Former Anti-Doping Center chief faces criminal charges on obstructing investigation

Sport
November 8, 11:57 UTC+3

Rodchenkov is under investigation for abuse of power and destruction of athletes’ doping samples

Grigory Rodchenkov

Grigory Rodchenkov

© Vitaly Belousov/TASS

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case on obstructing the investigation against former head of the Anti-Doping Center and WADA informant Grigory Rodchenkov, the Investigative Committee’s Spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko said.

"Actions by Rodchenkov, former head of the Doping Control Department Timofey Sobolevsky and other individuals testify to attempts to hinder a comprehensive, full and impartial investigation of the criminal case, which is a criminal offense both internationally and under the Russian legislation," Petrenko noted.

"Due to this, a criminal case has been opened against Rodchenkov, Sobolevsky and other hitherto unidentified individuals under the section of obstructing the preliminary investigation."

Besides, a criminal case against Rodchenkov on abuse of power and destruction of athletes’ doping samples is being investigated.

Rodchenkov and his case 

Grigory Rodchenkov had asked the former director of Russia’s anti-doping center, Maria Dikunets, to share the data base of athletes’ primary doping tests in exchange for money and asylum in the United States or Canada, Investigative Committee spokeswoman elaborated.

"It has been established that Rodchenkov and former chief of the doping control section Timofei Sobolevsky, currently staying in the United States and cooperating with Professor Richard McLaren, had made repeated phone calls to the former director of the anti-doping center Maria Dikunets and offered cash reward and asylum in the United States or Canada and citizenship of one of these countries in exchange for the data base of athletes’ primary tests," she said.

Petrenko said the data bases on hard discs had been confiscated in accordance with the applicable legal proceedings and were being studied by the investigators.

"I believe that this circumstance does not testify in favor of the hasty and conflicting conclusions WADA and McLaren made," she stated.

Petrenko said Dikunets had notified the investigators of her own accord of the proposals she was getting.

"All of her further conversations with Rodchenkov, Sobolevsky were recorded in the proper fashion and are at the investigators’ disposal," the spokeswoman added.

"Actions by Rodchenkov, Sobolevsky and others are evidence of their attempts to hinder thorough, full and impartial investigation of the criminal case, which is a criminal offense in accordance with international rules and Russian legislation," the IC believes.

"In this connection criminal proceedings have been launched against Rodchenkov, Sobolevsky and other yet to be established persons over posing hindrances to investigation [Part 2 of Article 294 of Russia’s Criminal Code]," Petrenko said.

Реклама