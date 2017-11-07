Tretiak to meet with IIHF’s Fasel to discuss situation after KHL leader’s statement

NOVOGORSK, Moscow Region, November 7. /TASS/. The president of Russia’s Ice Hockey Federation, Vladislav Tretiak, on November 12 will discuss with the president of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Rene Fasel the situation following a statement by the head of the Kontinental Hockey League, Dmitry Chernyshenko.

Chernyshenko on November 4 said the League was prepared to make a proportionate response to actions by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which "agrees to be misled by informers and various commissions and suspends athletes not on the basis of real facts confirming doping abuse."

A member of the KHL board and the league’s first president Aleksandr Medvedev later told TASS that the league might reconsider the calendar of the current season and to cancel the pause for the 2018 Olympics if Russia were barred from the Games.

"We have not had a word with Fasel yet. I will see him in Canada on November 12. We are a family and we stick to the IIHF rules. We hope everything will be fine," Tretiak told the media on Tuesday.