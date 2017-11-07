Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

NYT reports on possible ban of Russian anthem at 2018 Olympics premature speculation — IOC

Sport
November 07, 15:46 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The New York Times alleged that "top officials for the International Olympic Committee are considering a menu of possible penalties against Russia for doping violations"

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/KAY NIETFELD

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) considers the New York Times’ publication about the possible banning of Russia’s national anthem at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang to be a premature speculation, the IOC press service told TASS.

On Monday, the New York Times alleged that "top officials for the International Olympic Committee are considering a menu of possible penalties against Russia for doping violations, including barring the country’s national anthem at the coming Winter Olympics and keeping its delegation of athletes out of the opening ceremony."

"This is all premature speculation before the two Commissions have even completed their work and before due process, to which any individual and organization is entitled, has been followed," the press service said.

Read also

Kremlin wants to steer clear of any non-participation by Russia in 2018 Winter Olympics

The NYT’s article came out after the announcement of the first decision made by a disciplinary commission led by IOC member Denis Oswald, conducting doping investigations in connection with the Sochi Olympics. On November 1, the commission issued life bans to Russian cross-country skiers Alexander Legkov and Evgeniy Belov. A hearing of another four Russian skiers’ cases - Alexei Petukhov, Maksim Vylegzhanin, Yevgeniya Shapovalova and Yulia Ivanova - also took place on October 30 but the decision has not been announced yet.

On November 6, hearings of cases involving Russian gold and bronze medal winning skeleton athletes Alexander Tretyakov and Elena Nikitina, skeleton athletes Olga Potylitsina and Maria Orlova, silver medal winning speed skater Olga Fatkulina, speed skater Alexander Rumyantsev, as well as retired bobsleigh athletes Olga Stulneva and Alexander Zubkov.

Following the investigations conducted by the Oswald Commission and another commission chaired by Samuel Schmid, which has been looking into the possible involvement of the Russian Sports Ministry’s officials in covering up doping violations, a decision will be made concerning the Russian team’s participation in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Doping scandal in Russian sports
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
9
Boxing Day on Red Square sets new Guinness record
10
Top 10 fashion icons of sports world
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia, Thailand sign delivery contract on Mi-17V-5 multirole helicopters
2
Russia announces breakthrough in furnishing army with long-range precision weapons
3
Top brass elaborates on Russian military's 'one target, one bomb' principle in Syria
4
Putin warns against turning hotspots into cash cows to be milked by arms dealers
5
Over 54,000 gunmen killed in Syria over past two years
6
Antonov An-2 aircraft crash in Amur region caused by engine failure
7
Takata Encourages Creditors to Visit TKRestructuring.com/PPIC Website
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама