Argentine football star Messi arrives in Moscow for friendly match with Russia

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Argentine football team forward Lionel Messi has flown into Moscow for a friendly match with Russia, Argentina’s Football Federation reported on Monday.

The friendly match between Russia and Argentina will take place at Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium on November 11.

Messi arrived in Russia together with his partner in FC Barcelona and the national team, defensive midfielder Javier Mascherano.

After successfully hosting the FIFA Confederations Cup this summer, Russia is now in full-swing preparations to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.