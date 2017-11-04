Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Neutral status at 2018 Olympics unacceptable for Russian athletes — deputy premier

Sport
November 04, 23:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In August 2017, Russian track and field athletes competed under a neutral flag at the world championships

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. Russian athletes’ competition under a neutral flag at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea’s PyeongChang is an unacceptable solution to Moscow, Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko told TASS on Saturday.

The next Olympics, which are XXIII Winter Olympic Games, will take place in South Korea’s PyeongChang on February 9-25, 2018 and Russia’s participation in the event is still under question. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is likely to ban Russian athletes from competing under the national flag given it finds conclusions of the WADA Commission headed by Canadian law professor Richard MacLaren convincing.

"A neutral flag? The head of state has clearly defined his position by saying that those are totally inadmissible things for our country. When athletes competed under a neutral flag in some sports and disciplines, we did not object it as they were able to maintain their skills and take part in qualifications," Mutko said.

In August 2017, Russian track and field athletes competed under a neutral flag at the world championships and Paralympic athletes are selected to compete under a neutral flag.

In July 2016, the IOC set up two separate commissions to probe doping abuse allegations in Russian sports as well as alleged involvement of state officials in manipulations with performance enhancing drugs, particularly at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Russia’s Sochi.

The first of the two commissions is an Inquiry Commission, chaired by the former President of Switzerland, Samuel Schmid. The commission is looking into accusations set out in the McLaren report that alleges the existence of a supposed institutional conspiracy in Russia’s summer and winter sports, in which the country’s state officials were allegedly engaged in.

The second investigative body at the issue is a Disciplinary Commission, chaired by IOC Member Denis Oswald. This commission is tasked to address alleged doping uses and manipulation of samples concerning the Russian athletes, who participated in the Olympic Winter Games Sochi 2014.

The next Olympics, which are XXIII Winter Olympic Games, will take place in South Korea’s PyeongChang on February 9-25, 2018 and Russia’s participation in the event is still under a question.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Doping scandal in Russian sports
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
9
Boxing Day on Red Square sets new Guinness record
10
Top 10 fashion icons of sports world
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Turkish Stream enters Turkey's exclusive economic zone
2
Russian senator calls to draw up list of foreigners who worsened ties with Moscow
3
Kremlin: Syrian settlement is considered as a topic for Putin-Trump meeting
4
Russia may upgrade advanced Su-57 aircraft to 6th-generation fighter jet
5
Sukhoi Su-34 plane nicknamed ‘Duckling:’ Russian Aerospace Force’s best bomber
6
Russia’s Tomtor – Future Arctic storehouse for missions to Mars and super engines
7
Russia rejects possibility of chemical agents’ use in Khan Shaykhun from Syrian aircraft
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама