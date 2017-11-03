Back to Main page
Russia’s Dzagoev voted 3rd best player in weekly UEFA Champions League poll

Sport
November 03, 19:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Stephan El Shaarawy from Italy’s Roma FC was named the best player

Alan Dzagoev

Alan Dzagoev

© Sergey Sevostyanov/TASS

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Russia’s midfielder Alan Dzagoev from CSKA Moscow football club was voted the third best player of the week in the UEFA (Union of European Football Associations) Champions League on Friday.

Dzagoev hit the pitch after the half-break during his club’s away match against Switzerland’s Basel FC (Group A), when the score was 0-1 in favor of the Swiss hosts. The Russian side managed to eventually win the match 1-2 with Dzagoev drawing the score at 1-1 on 65th minute of the match.

The weekly poll to determine the best player of the week in the UEFA Champions League matches honored Russia’s Dzagoev with two percent of the votes, while the winner, Stephan El Shaarawy from Italy’s Roma FC swept 60% of the votes.

Playing in Group C match against England’s Chelsea at home, the Italian striker scored two goals packing a confident victory of 3-0 over Chelsea.

Mohamed Salah, a striker from England’s Liverpool FC, followed Italy’s El Shaarawy with 34% of the vote in the weekly poll for his outstanding play in Group E match against Slovenia’s Maribor (3-0).

