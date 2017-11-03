Russia’s tourism infrastructure ready for 2018 FIFA World Cup — senior official

KAZAN, November 3. /TASS/. Russia’s tourism infrastructure is ready to welcome all participants and guests of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which kicks off next summer in 11 cities across the country, Oleg Safonov, the head of the Russian Federal Tourism Agency (Rosturizm), said on Friday.

"We are in a very intensive stage of preparations for the next year’s World Cup and all arrangements are in line with the initially set schedule, including the construction of sports facilities and places of accommodation," Safonov said.

"We believe that the tourism infrastructure is ready for accommodating all visitors, who arrive for the (2018 FIFA) World Cup," Safonov said adding that there should be no lack of accommodation places for all people wishing to come to see matches of the global football championship in Russia.

After successfully hosting the FIFA Confederations Cup this summer, Russia is now in full-swing preparations to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

Among the teams that already qualified for the next year’s championship are hosts Russia, Brazil, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Belgium, Korea Republic, Saudi Arabia, Germany, England, Spain, Nigeria, Costa Rica, Poland, Egypt, Iceland, Serbia, France, Portugal, Panama, Uruguay, Colombia and Argentina.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup Final Draw will be held in the Russian capital of Moscow on December 1 and the Kremlin was selected as the venue for the event.