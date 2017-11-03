Zenit makes it into UEFA Europa League knockout stage after draw with Rosenborg

Zenit makes it into UEFA Europa League knockout stage after draw with RosenborgSport November 03, 8:39
TRONDHEIM /Norway/, November 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Zenit St. Petersburg grabbed a point it needed to secure a spot in the UEFA Europa League knockout stage on Thursday night in a 1:1 draw with Norway’s Rosenborg in Trondheim.
Nicklas Bendtner put the Norwegians ahead in the 55th minute, but Zenit converted a 93rd minute equalizer to seal a 1-1 draw.
Earlier, Zenit won three games out of three in Group L, scoring 11 goals and conceding just two in the process. During the previous round, Zenit defeated Rosenborg 3:1.
With ten points, Zenit leads in the Group L, followed by Spain’s Real Sociedad (9 points), Rosenborg (4 points) and Vardar (0 points).
In the next round, Zenit will face Vardar, while Rosenborg take on Sociedad on November 23.