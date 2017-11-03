Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Zenit makes it into UEFA Europa League knockout stage after draw with Rosenborg

Sport
November 03, 8:39 UTC+3 TRONDHEIM

With ten points, Zenit is leading in the Group L

Share
1 pages in this article
© Pyotr Kovalev/TASS

TRONDHEIM /Norway/, November 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Zenit St. Petersburg grabbed a point it needed to secure a spot in the UEFA Europa League knockout stage on Thursday night in a 1:1 draw with Norway’s Rosenborg in Trondheim.

Nicklas Bendtner put the Norwegians ahead in the 55th minute, but Zenit converted a 93rd minute equalizer to seal a 1-1 draw.

Read also
Roberto Mancini

Mancini unlikely to drop Russia’s Zenit for West Ham — Italian ex-striker Vialli

Earlier, Zenit won three games out of three in Group L, scoring 11 goals and conceding just two in the process. During the previous round, Zenit defeated Rosenborg 3:1.

With ten points, Zenit leads in the Group L, followed by Spain’s Real Sociedad (9 points), Rosenborg (4 points) and Vardar (0 points).

In the next round, Zenit will face Vardar, while Rosenborg take on Sociedad on November 23.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Football
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
9
Boxing Day on Red Square sets new Guinness record
10
Top 10 fashion icons of sports world
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Czech president lashes at EU’s ‘hypocritical’ approach to anti-Russian sanctions
2
Russian top brass puzzled by US general’s remarks on situation in eastern Syria
3
Catalan ex-leader describes arrests of his government members as ‘attack on democracy’
4
Moscow prepares to welcome 21 million tourists next year
5
Moscow confirms preparations for Japanese top diplomat’s visit to Russia underway
6
Russian strategic bombers wipe out terrorists’ arms depots in Syria
7
Court rejects Siemens bid to waive 'Crimean turbines' lawsuit
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама