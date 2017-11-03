Lokomotiv Moscow loses 1:2 to Sheriff Tiraspol in UEFA Europa League

Siberian scientists uncover shifts in reindeer migration due to climate changeScience & Space November 02, 20:52
MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Lokomotiv Moscow lost to 1:2 to Sheriff Tiraspol in an UEFA Europa League match in the Russian capital on Thursday evening.
The hosts had gone 1-0 up thanks to a Jefferson Farfan near-post finish on the 26th minute, but Sheriff found their way back into the game through a close-range conversion by Ziguy Badibanga (41st minute). The second half saw a Josip Brezovec low on the 58th minute, driven finish give the visitors an unexpected lead, of which Sheriff did well to hold on to and claim a 2-1 victory.
In another match of the UEFA Europa League Group F, Denmark’s FC Kobenhavn defeated Czech Republic’s Fastav Zlin 2:0.
Kobenhavn and Sheriff currently top the Group F chart with six points each, followed by Lokomotiv with five points and Fastav Zlin with two points.
The next round, in which Lokomotiv will face Kobenhavn, and Sheriff will take on Zlin, will take place on November 23.