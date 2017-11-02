Russian president unaware of Putin Team movement being created by ice hockey star Ovechkin

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin knows nothing about the Putin Team movement being created by Russian ice hockey star Alexander Ovechkin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"No, he does not know anything yet," he said in response to a question by TASS on whether Putin was aware about Ovechkin’s plans to create a social movement. Peskov left unanswered the question about the Kremlin’s attitude to this initiative.

On Wednesday, Russian ice hockey star Alexander Ovechin, who plays for the national team and the Washington Capitals of the National Hockey League, wrote on Instagram that he was creating a new social movement dubbed the Putin Team. "Personal wins are always good, but as far as ice hockey and any other activity go, being a team is crucial for achieving a victory. Only a team is capable of changing the tide of the game and doing the impossible. As for me, I am ready to become part of such a team," he wrote.

Ovechkin pointed out that he "never made a secret of my attitude to our president, always openly supporting him." "I am sure that there are many of us who support Vladimir Putin. So let us come together and show everyone how strong and united Russia can be," the ice hockey star added.

"Today, I want to announce that I am creating a social movement dubbed the Putin Team. I am proud to be part of such a team, it reminds me of the feelings that I get when I put on a national team T-shirt, knowing that the whole country supports me," Ovechkin said.