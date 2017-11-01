Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian skiers Legkov, Belov banned for life — source

Sport
November 01, 18:43 UTC+3

Their 2014 Olympic results have been annuled

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
Alexander Legkov

Russian cross-country skiers Legkov, Belov appeal provisional suspensions with CAS

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) ruled to suspend for life from all Olympic competitions Russian cross-country skiers Alexander Legkov and Evgeniy Belov as well as to annul all their results from the 2014 Winter Olympics, a source close to the situation told TASS on Wednesday.

"We have received the ruling, which says that they have been found guilty and stripped all of medals they won at the (2014) Games in Sochi," the source said in an interview with TASS. They have been suspended for life from all Olympic competitions, beginning from the (2018) Games in PyeongChang."

Legkov is the gold and silver medalist in cross country competitions at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Doping scandal in Russian sports
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
9
Boxing Day on Red Square sets new Guinness record
10
Top 10 fashion icons of sports world
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia may upgrade advanced Su-57 aircraft to 6th-generation fighter jet
2
Russian strategic bombers hammer terrorists’ facilities in Syria
3
From Terminator to combat systems of the future: Main advantages of Russia’s armor armada
4
Russia calls for US blockade of Cuba to be lifted fully and immediately
5
Putin arrives in Tehran
6
Russia and China mull integrating national payment systems
7
Russia test-launches intercontinental ballistic missile RS-24
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама