Russian skiers Legkov, Belov banned for life — source

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) ruled to suspend for life from all Olympic competitions Russian cross-country skiers Alexander Legkov and Evgeniy Belov as well as to annul all their results from the 2014 Winter Olympics, a source close to the situation told TASS on Wednesday.

"We have received the ruling, which says that they have been found guilty and stripped all of medals they won at the (2014) Games in Sochi," the source said in an interview with TASS. They have been suspended for life from all Olympic competitions, beginning from the (2018) Games in PyeongChang."

Legkov is the gold and silver medalist in cross country competitions at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi.