Russia steps up work on 2018 FIFA World Cup venues

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The state of Russian football stadiums’ readiness for matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup raises no concern and intensive work to eliminate some delays is underway, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Tuesday.

"Intensified work is currently underway at all facilities," Mutko, who is also the president of the Russian Football Union (RFU), said in an interview with Russia’s Rossiya-24 television channel.

"There were some delays at certain facilities but the situation is generally under control and raises no concerns, but requires intensive work, because it is one thing to complete the construction works, but another one is to commission all facilities," he said.

"We need to be now extremely attentive and in strict compliance with the schedule, which we came up with previously," Mutko added.

After successfully hosting the FIFA Confederations Cup this summer, Russia is now in full-swing preparations to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

Among the teams that already qualified for the next year’s championship are hosts Russia, Brazil, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Belgium, Korea Republic, Saudi Arabia, Germany, England, Spain, Nigeria, Costa Rica, Poland, Egypt, Iceland, Serbia, France, Portugal, Panama, Uruguay, Colombia and Argentina.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup Final Draw will be held in the Russian capital of Moscow on December 1 and the Kremlin was selected as the venue for the event.