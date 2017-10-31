Russia looks forward to welcoming Chinese leadership at 2018 FIFA World Cup

BEIJING, October 31. /TASS/. Russia will be very glad to welcome the Chinese leadership during the 2018 FIFA World Cup matches, which kick off next summer in 11 cities across the country, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Medvedev said on Tuesday.

"This is not a secret that China’s leader Xi Jinping is very fond of football and this is why we will be glad to welcome the Chinese leadership, as well as all the rest of people, wishing to come for the world football championship in our country," Medvedev said during an on-line session with Chinese web-users.

The Russian prime minister said the whole world would be focused on the global football championship and Russia had been doing its utmost to prepare for the much-anticipated event.

"We are now in the very active stage of preparations for the championship," Medvedev said. "This is not an easy task since the championship will be hosted by many cities and enormous arrangements are underway including work on the preparations of stadiums and the accompanying infrastructure. This work is about to be completed soon."

The Russian prime minister also stated that all football fans would be comfortable in Russia during the championship and would be enjoying a host of benefits and privileges having bought tickets and acquired the so-called Fan-IDs.

The Russian Ministry of Communications and Mass Media announced on Monday the launch of a registration process for obtaining new Fan-IDs, which are required to attend matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Fan-ID plays an important role in the provision of security during the major football tournaments in Russia as they are granting admittance to the stadiums and also serve as visas for foreign visitors to enter the country.

A holder of the Fan-ID is allowed to enter the country without having a Russian visa and stay for the duration of the global football tournaments as well as for the period of ten days before and after both the 2017 Confederations Cup and the 2018 World Cup.

Fan-IDs are obligatory in addition for purchased tickets to attend matches of the FIFA 2017 Confederations Cup and the 2018 World Cup tournaments in Russia. They were available free of charge at designated areas located in all hosting cities across Russia as well as via e-mails and postal services during the Confederations Cup.

After successfully hosting the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup this summer, Russia is now in full-swing preparations to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.