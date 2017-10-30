Back to Main page
Some 4,000 volunteers pass Russian language training to work at 2018 FIFA World Cup

Sport
October 30, 20:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15

© Artiom Korotaev/TASS

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Up to 4,000 foreigners have passed on-line training courses to serve as volunteers at the upcoming 2018 FIA World Cup in Russia, Olga Golodets, a Russian deputy prime minister, said on Monday.

"The Pushkin State Russian Language Institute launched earlier on-line training courses for foreigners wishing to learn the Russian language in order to serve as volunteers at the 2018 FIFA World Cup," Golodets said.

"A total of 3,802 people participated in the courses and I would say that it is a very remarkable figure," the state official added.

In October of 2015, the Russian Sports Ministry certified 15 higher education establishments in 11 cities across Russia, officially authorizing them to recruit and prepare volunteers for the Confederations Cup and the World Cup, which are the two major FIFA events to be hosted by Russia in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

A total of 5,000 volunteers were to be selected to serve at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, while 15,000 volunteers were planned to be recruited for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

After successfully hosting the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup this summer, Russia is now in full-swing preparations to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

2018 World Cup in Russia
