Russian ministry launches registration process for 2018 FIFA World Cup’s Fan-IDs

Sport
October 30, 15:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW

After successfully hosting the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup this summer, Russia is now in full-swing preparations to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Communications and Mass Media launched on Monday a registration process for obtaining the so-called Fan-IDs, which are required to attend matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia next summer, according to the ministry’s press service.

Last Thursday, the ministry announced that it came up with the new design of the Fan-IDs. Earlier that day Russian President Vladimir Putin issued instructions to introduce a draft law to the Russian parliament’s lower house, the State Duma, on granting a visa-free entrance to the country for all foreign nationals coming to see the matches of the football championship next year.

According to the Russian president’s instructions, foreign football fans must be granted a visa-free entrance to Russia within ten days before and after the official dates of the championship "if they have personal identification documents and Fan-IDs issued either in hardcopy or electronic form."

The Fan-ID plays an important role in the provision of security during the major football tournaments in Russia as they are granting admittance to the stadiums and also serve as visas for foreign visitors to enter the country.

A holder of the Fan-ID is allowed to enter the country without having a Russian visa and stay for the duration of the global football tournaments as well as for the period of ten days before and after both the 2017 Confederations Cup and the 2018 World Cup.

FIFA announces $400 million in prize money for 2018 World Cup in Russia

Fan-IDs are obligatory in addition for purchased tickets to attend matches of the FIFA 2017 Confederations Cup and the 2018 World Cup tournaments in Russia. They were available free of charge at designated areas located in all hosting cities across Russia as well as via e-mails and postal services during the Confederations Cup.

After successfully hosting the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup this summer, Russia is now in full-swing preparations to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
