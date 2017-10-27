Russian tennis chief says Sharapova unlikely to play for national squad in 2018

Russian expert doubts Madrid will use force in CataloniaRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 27, 20:30
Russia may set up maintenance center for MC-21 aircraft in UzbekistanBusiness & Economy October 27, 20:16
Russian tennis chief says Sharapova unlikely to play for national squad in 2018Sport October 27, 19:41
UNESCO awards Five Continents medal to TASS first deputy director-generalSociety & Culture October 27, 18:26
Russian ‘eternal disc’ may store information for 1 million years, experts sayScience & Space October 27, 18:04
FIFA sets deadline for submitting bids to host 2026 World CupSport October 27, 17:55
Spain’s Senate moves to impose direct rule on CataloniaWorld October 27, 17:19
Viktor Yushchenko hints at presidential ambitionWorld October 27, 17:15
This week in photos: Quokka selfie, Brazilian bridge jump and Thai king laid to restSociety & Culture October 27, 17:15
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova is very likely to skip playing for the national team of Russia next year, Shamil Tarpishchev, the president of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF), told TASS.
"It will be unfeasible for Sharapova to play next year (for the national team) since we will be taking part in the lower division," Tarpishchev said in an interview with TASS. "An issue of qualifiers for the next Olympics is a different matter."
Earlier this month, Sharapova won the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) final game against Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka in China’s Tianjin, scoring 7:5, 7:6 (10:8). The 2017 WTA Tianjin Open was the first tournament for Sharapova to win since May 2015.
Sharapova is Russia’s most decorated tennis player having won a total of five Grand Slam tournaments, namely the Australian Open in 2008, the French Open in 2012 and 2014, Wimbledon in 2004 and the US Open in 2006. She also clinched the silver in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London and was the 2008 Federations Cup champion.
After a 15-month long suspension for violating anti-doping regulations, Sharapova made her comeback to tennis in April at Stuttgart, where she stormed into the semifinals round of the tournament.