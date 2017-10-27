Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian tennis chief says Sharapova unlikely to play for national squad in 2018

Sport
October 27, 19:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW

After a 15-month long suspension for violating anti-doping regulations, Sharapova made her comeback to tennis in April at Stuttgart

Share
1 pages in this article
Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova is very likely to skip playing for the national team of Russia next year, Shamil Tarpishchev, the president of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF), told TASS.

"It will be unfeasible for Sharapova to play next year (for the national team) since we will be taking part in the lower division," Tarpishchev said in an interview with TASS. "An issue of qualifiers for the next Olympics is a different matter."

Read also

Maria Sharapova is back in top-200 of WTA rankings

Earlier this month, Sharapova won the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) final game against Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka in China’s Tianjin, scoring 7:5, 7:6 (10:8). The 2017 WTA Tianjin Open was the first tournament for Sharapova to win since May 2015.

Sharapova is Russia’s most decorated tennis player having won a total of five Grand Slam tournaments, namely the Australian Open in 2008, the French Open in 2012 and 2014, Wimbledon in 2004 and the US Open in 2006. She also clinched the silver in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London and was the 2008 Federations Cup champion.

After a 15-month long suspension for violating anti-doping regulations, Sharapova made her comeback to tennis in April at Stuttgart, where she stormed into the semifinals round of the tournament.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Maria Sharapova
Topics
Tennis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
9
Boxing Day on Red Square sets new Guinness record
10
Top 10 fashion icons of sports world
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin test-fires ballistic missiles in strategic nuclear force command and control drills
2
Russian senator warns of possible use of force following Catalan independence declaration
3
Russian top brass: US radars cover all possible trajectories of Russian ballistic missiles
4
Russia neutralizes threats along western borders by beefing up troop combat strength
5
Russian ground forces to be fully rearmed with Iskander-M ballistic missiles by late 2020
6
Russia to help Uzbekistan revive its defense industry
7
Russia does not intend to negotiate with EU on Nord Stream 2 — envoy
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама