Russia plans almost 90 drills ahead of 2018 World Cup

Sport
October 27, 16:31 UTC+3 KALININGRAD

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15

© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

KALININGRAD, October 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Emergencies Ministry will hold about 90 exercises on dealing with the aftermath of emergency situations and fires as part of preparations for the 2018 World Cup, Deputy Emergencies Minister Vladlen Aksyonov said on Friday.

"The Russian Emergencies Ministry will carry out 86 integrated exercises at the facilities used for hosting the World Cup, practicing steps on extinguishing fires and overcoming the consequences of emergency situations," the official told a government commission.

Emergencies services of the regions hosting the competitions will be involved in the drills.

"The Russian Emergencies Ministry will focus on more than 330 facilities used for the championship," Aksyonov said.

Russian Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov has earlier ordered to increase cooperation of all services for providing urgent assistance.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

2018 World Cup in Russia
Реклама