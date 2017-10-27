FIFA announces $400 million in prize money for 2018 World Cup in Russia

KOLKATA /India/, October 27. /TASS/. The 2018 FIFA World Cup, which kicks of next summer in 11 Russian cities, will put $400 million in prize money up for grabs, the FIFA press service announced on Friday.

The sum of the prize money for the global quadrennial football championship has been approved at the FIFA Council session, which was held on Friday in the Indian city of Kolkata (formerly known as Calcutta).

After successfully hosting the FIFA Confederations Cup this summer, Russia is now in full-swing preparations to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.