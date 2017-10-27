Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

FIFA announces $400 million in prize money for 2018 World Cup in Russia

Sport
October 27, 14:10 UTC+3 KOLKATA

After successfully hosting the FIFA Confederations Cup this summer, Russia is now in full-swing preparations to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Share
1 pages in this article

KOLKATA /India/, October 27. /TASS/. The 2018 FIFA World Cup, which kicks of next summer in 11 Russian cities, will put $400 million in prize money up for grabs, the FIFA press service announced on Friday.

Read also

FIFA comments on Russian cities readiness for 2018 World Cup

The sum of the prize money for the global quadrennial football championship has been approved at the FIFA Council session, which was held on Friday in the Indian city of Kolkata (formerly known as Calcutta).

After successfully hosting the FIFA Confederations Cup this summer, Russia is now in full-swing preparations to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
9
Boxing Day on Red Square sets new Guinness record
10
Top 10 fashion icons of sports world
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin test-fires ballistic missiles in strategic nuclear force command and control drills
2
Kremlin comments on Russia’s nuclear force drills
3
Press review: Russia’s answer to malware attacks and brewing Kurdish break in Syria
4
Russia does not intend to negotiate with EU on Nord Stream 2 — envoy to EU
5
Russia’s Central Bank cuts key rate
6
Russia neutralizes threats along western borders by beefing up troop combat strength
7
International crews performing flights during Russian-Indian drills for first time
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама